Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 23,415 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.65 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

