Tower Bridge Advisors Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $163.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

