Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,781 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

