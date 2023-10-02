Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $96.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $73.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

