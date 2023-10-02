TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$17.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.65. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$625.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.5698272 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

