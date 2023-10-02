Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $806.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

