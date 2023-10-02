Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) CFO Sells $294,125.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 43,347 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 72.0% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trinity Industries

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.