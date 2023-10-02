Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149,712 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

