Truist Financial Raises Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $15.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

