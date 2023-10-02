UBS Group Begins Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2023

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Get Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.80%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after buying an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,104,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,471,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.