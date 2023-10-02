UBS Group Begins Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.06.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.80%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after buying an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,104,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,471,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

