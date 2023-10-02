Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.60.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $763.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day moving average is $225.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

