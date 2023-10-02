Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.40 on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.
Institutional Trading of Unilever
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
