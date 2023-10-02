Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.40 on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after buying an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

