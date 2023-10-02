United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $173.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.11.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

