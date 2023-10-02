United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Shares of UPS opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.24. The stock has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

