Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Valaris worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valaris Price Performance

VAL stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.28. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

