Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $226.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.