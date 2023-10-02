Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $47.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.