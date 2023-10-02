Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.88 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

