Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $230.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average of $233.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

