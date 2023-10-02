Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $708,750.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $159.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.36. The stock has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.