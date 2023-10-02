Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $708,750.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Walmart Price Performance
Walmart stock opened at $159.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.36. The stock has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.