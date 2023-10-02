WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other WAM Strategic Value news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 59,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$59,076.00 ($37,869.23). 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About WAM Strategic Value
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Strategic Value
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 2 Seasonal Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Peloton and Lululemon, Does the Deal Make Sense?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Hershey Is The Classic ‘Boring’ Business You Should Own
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.