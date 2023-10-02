WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In other WAM Strategic Value news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 59,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$59,076.00 ($37,869.23). 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WAM Strategic Value

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

