Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Watsco worth $22,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.89.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $377.72 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $386.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

