Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 112 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $87.31 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

