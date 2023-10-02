Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

TVTX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.46.

TVTX opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $670.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock worth $98,954 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,732 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,759,000 after buying an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after buying an additional 1,364,759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after buying an additional 88,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

