Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Meta Platforms Price Performance
META stock opened at $300.21 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.12 and its 200-day moving average is $268.04.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
