Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

WAL stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,430,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

