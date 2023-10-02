Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $239.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.36.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $8,327,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 195,372.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

