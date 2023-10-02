Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Critical Review

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AudioEye and Xperi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $29.91 million 1.95 -$10.43 million ($0.71) -6.97 Xperi $510.88 million 0.82 -$757.48 million ($18.26) -0.54

Profitability

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AudioEye and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -26.38% -66.49% -28.67% Xperi -150.37% -10.23% -6.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AudioEye and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xperi 0 1 2 1 3.00

AudioEye currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.23%. Given Xperi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than AudioEye.

Summary

Xperi beats AudioEye on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions; connected car solutions, including HD Radio, DTS autostage, and DTS autosense; and Media Platform that provides streaming and advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

