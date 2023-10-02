Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Melius from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $122.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Melius’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.54.

NYSE XYL opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. Xylem has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

