ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Lowered to $9.50 at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $10.60 to $9.50 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

