Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $82.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.09.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of ZM opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.20. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $137,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $137,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 133.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 162,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

