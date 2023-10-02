Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) versus Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.79 $103.71 million $0.44 158.96 Oblong $5.48 million 0.22 -$21.94 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zoom Video Communications and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 1 15 5 0 2.19 Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus target price of $82.09, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 3.17% 3.51% 2.68% Oblong -230.99% -130.87% -92.41%

Risk and Volatility

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Oblong on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

