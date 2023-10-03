10,610 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.