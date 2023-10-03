2,132 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 8.8% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.70. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

