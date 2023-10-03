2,170 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $181.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of -413.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

