22,671 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.