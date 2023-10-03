3,588 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.