44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.