525 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,900,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,410,000 after buying an additional 79,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $405.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

