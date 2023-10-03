AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $496,526.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,396,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $4,251,392. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AAR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.60. AAR has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

