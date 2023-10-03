AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.43. The company has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

