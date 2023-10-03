AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

AbbVie stock opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

