AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

