AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,082,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

AC Immune Stock Down 0.4 %

ACIU opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

