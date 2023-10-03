Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Buyback $4.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $308.26 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.76 and a 200 day moving average of $300.52. The company has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

