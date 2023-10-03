Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $308.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.52. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.