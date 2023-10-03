Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADEVF

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

(Get Free Report

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.