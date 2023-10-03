AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Short Interest Update

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 651,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AdTheorent Stock Down 4.7 %

ADTH stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.93. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AdTheorent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdTheorent by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,786,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,854 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 1,244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

