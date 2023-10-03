Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on ADYEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
